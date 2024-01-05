Investors Buy Large Volume of Globalstar Call Options (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 11,645 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 96% compared to the average volume of 5,943 call options.

Several research firms have commented on GSAT. StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,775,445.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James F. Lynch purchased 250,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,002.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globalstar stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,435,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 0.81. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

