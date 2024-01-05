Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 12,219 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,212% compared to the average daily volume of 931 put options.

agilon health Price Performance

AGL traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 12,494,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,503. agilon health has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in agilon health by 241.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on agilon health

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.