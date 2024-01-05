Investors Buy Large Volume of Wolfspeed Call Options (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,383 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 6,352 call options.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE WOLF traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. 1,303,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.75. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wolfspeed

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 116.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.