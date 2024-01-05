Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 9,057 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 10% compared to the typical volume of 8,211 put options.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $123.52. 739,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,457. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.37.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

