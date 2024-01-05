Investors Purchase Large Volume of Globalstar Call Options (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 11,645 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 96% compared to the average daily volume of 5,943 call options.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,522,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,521.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,522,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,521.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Globalstar by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,375,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSAT traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.02. 6,435,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

