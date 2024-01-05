iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SHY)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 18,577 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,109% compared to the typical volume of 1,536 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

