iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 347,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 969,213 shares.The stock last traded at $106.03 and had previously closed at $106.72.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average is $103.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
