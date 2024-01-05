iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 389,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 253,657 shares.The stock last traded at $35.81 and had previously closed at $35.76.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $681.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 214.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 935.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Featured Stories

