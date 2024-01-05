iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 151,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 82,704 shares.The stock last traded at $26.55 and had previously closed at $26.30.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1,686.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 388,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 366,797 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

