iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $102.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.85 and a one year high of $105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

