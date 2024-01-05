iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 46,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 121,678 shares.The stock last traded at $57.09 and had previously closed at $57.26.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
