iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 46,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 121,678 shares.The stock last traded at $57.09 and had previously closed at $57.26.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XT. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

