iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned 0.57% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,959 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,368,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 190,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period.

IGEB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. 58,414 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

