iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 39,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 20,433 shares.The stock last traded at $65.89 and had previously closed at $65.64.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $793.97 million, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54,629 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.