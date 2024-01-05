iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Trimmed by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

