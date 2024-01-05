iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.14 and last traded at $97.14. Approximately 933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOK. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,895,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,434,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period.
The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
