iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Position Raised by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 206.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $62.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $67.95.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.