iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $54,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $294.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $305.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

