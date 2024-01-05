iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $165.28. 323,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

