iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.47. 17,780,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,313,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

