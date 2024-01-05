iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 361,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 992,066 shares.The stock last traded at $540.52 and had previously closed at $538.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.35.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

