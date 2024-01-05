iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

