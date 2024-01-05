iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 91,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 79,791 shares.The stock last traded at $291.27 and had previously closed at $291.45.
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.43.
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF shares are set to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).
