iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 91,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 79,791 shares.The stock last traded at $291.27 and had previously closed at $291.45.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.43.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF shares are set to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.