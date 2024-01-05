Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 436,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 489,580 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 4,787.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $636,257.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,047 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,642.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,721,000 after buying an additional 2,181,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,397,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after acquiring an additional 281,445 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Featured Stories

