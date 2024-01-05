J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 739 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SYLD stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.