J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $122.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.79.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

