J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.7% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 77,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,808 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 78.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $187.11 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $188.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

