J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.85 and a one year high of $105.42.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.