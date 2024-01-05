J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.