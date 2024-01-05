J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,676 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $55.65.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

