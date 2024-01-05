J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,573 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $54.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

