J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 955 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 106,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,243.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $123.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.10.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

