J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.37 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

