J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $75.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

