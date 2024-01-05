Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Trading Down 5.3%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Jacob Forward ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.07% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Jacob Forward ETF

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

Featured Articles

