Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires Shares of 15,862 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,862 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

