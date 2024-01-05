Jacobsen Capital Management Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $429.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $443.72. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

