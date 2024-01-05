Jacobsen Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

