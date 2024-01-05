Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 259 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 160.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 4,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,884,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

