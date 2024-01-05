Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 28,519 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,978 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,212,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.