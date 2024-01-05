Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. Equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jaguar Health Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

