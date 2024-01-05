Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Price Performance
Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $9.15.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. Equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.