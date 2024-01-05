Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.76. Approximately 28,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 19,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Jaguar Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
View Our Latest Report on Jaguar Mining
Jaguar Mining Stock Down 1.7 %
Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$42.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.92 million. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.3694779 EPS for the current year.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Mining
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 reasons 2024 Moderna shareholders may party like it’s 2021
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Citi and Lazard just got bullish upgrades
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Micron and AMD are the best semiconductors for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.