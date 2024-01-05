Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.76. Approximately 28,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 19,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Jaguar Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$42.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.92 million. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.3694779 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

