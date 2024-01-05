Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading Down 2.8%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.76. 28,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 19,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Jaguar Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$136.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.92 million. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.3694779 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

