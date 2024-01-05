Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 36,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 29,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

