Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Up 6.3%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.66 and last traded at $134.84. 3,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 42,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.89.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
