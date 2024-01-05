John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Director Dean Garfield Buys 1,370 Shares of Stock

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) Director Dean Garfield bought 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $16,453.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,453.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JHS opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

