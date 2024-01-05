John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMDGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 93,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 78,337 shares.The stock last traded at $32.41 and had previously closed at $32.12.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $530.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,717,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,218,000 after acquiring an additional 622,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 406,774 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 112.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 195,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 175,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

