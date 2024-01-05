JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $51.13. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 91.79% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $22,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap equities using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JUSA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

