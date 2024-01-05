JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 13,106 shares.The stock last traded at $59.30 and had previously closed at $59.18.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $831.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3,618.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 156,903 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 474.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,041 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 532,633.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

