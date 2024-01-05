JPMorgan China Growth & Income (JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.76 on March 1st

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance

Shares of LON:JCGI opened at GBX 211 ($2.69) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.05. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 204.13 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 423 ($5.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3,566.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

See Also

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.