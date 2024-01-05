JPMorgan China Growth & Income (JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.76 on March 1st

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance
Shares of LON:JCGI opened at GBX 211 ($2.69) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.05. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 204.13 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 423 ($5.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3,566.67 and a beta of 0.60.
About JPMorgan China Growth & Income
