JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Bought by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned 0.22% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 687,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,354,000 after purchasing an additional 59,644 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JIRE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.62. 17,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,455. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

